Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend payment by 0.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Shares of EFR stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.