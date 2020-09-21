EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM has decreased its dividend payment by 13.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $13.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30.

About EATON VANCE SHO/COM

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

