Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide alerts:

NYSE ETO opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.