Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

NYSE ETG opened at $15.34 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $19.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

