Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ETB opened at $13.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $17.19.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income alerts:

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.