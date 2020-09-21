Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ETY opened at $11.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

