Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has decreased its dividend by 25.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ETW opened at $8.88 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

