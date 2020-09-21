Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Insider Karen Guerra Sells 454 Shares

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) insider Karen Guerra sold 454 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.36), for a total transaction of £3,250.64 ($4,247.54).

Shares of Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 726.50 ($9.49) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 685.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 619.07. Electrocomponents plc has a 1 year low of GBX 397.30 ($5.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 731.20 ($9.55).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 746 ($9.75) to GBX 749 ($9.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 679.82 ($8.88).

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

