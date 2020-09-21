Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Elior Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Elior Group stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.85. Elior Group has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $5.90.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, Portugal, and internationally. The company offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand; and concession catering services at the airport, on the road, at the station, or in the city under the Areas brand.

