Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENDP. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

ENDP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.14. 4,437,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,712,727. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The business had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Endo International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 636,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 39,240 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Endo International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the first quarter worth $402,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Endo International in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Endo International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 111,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

