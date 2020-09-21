Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENLAY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

