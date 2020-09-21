Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading Down 7.9%

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 1,277,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,541,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $413.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 93.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.0076 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 398,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 89,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,278,376 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,076 shares in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

