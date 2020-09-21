Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,866,417 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 41,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

