Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Get Entravision Communication alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

EVC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.32. 167,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57. Entravision Communication has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entravision Communication will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communication during the second quarter worth $33,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Entravision Communication during the second quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Entravision Communication by 87.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Entravision Communication during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entravision Communication (EVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.