EQ (TSE:EQ) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.00 target price on EQ (TSE:EQ) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

EQ Company Profile

EQ Inc is a provider of mobile, Web, social and video advertising solutions that allow advertisers to target their intended audiences in real-time. The Company is focused on targeted advertising and incorporates a range of advertising technologies, data analytics and programmatic media buying capabilities into a single system.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.