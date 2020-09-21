Erytech Pharma (ERYP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) will announce its 6/30/2020 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter.

ERYP opened at $7.40 on Monday. Erytech Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erytech Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

