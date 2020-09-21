Espers (ESP) Market Cap Achieves $698,215.10

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. Espers has a total market cap of $698,215.10 and $140.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Espers has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Espers coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039951 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,577.49 or 1.00944420 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00649179 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.48 or 0.01264288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005694 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00111122 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official website is espers.io.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

