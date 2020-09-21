Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26,105.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 29.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $13,629.27 and $26,105.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00043490 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.84 or 0.04380111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009590 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057459 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,595,346 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

