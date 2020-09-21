Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $7.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.30 and a 200-day moving average of $210.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. Linde has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $260.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Linde by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 295,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Linde by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

