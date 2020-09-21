EverGreenCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $302,222.60 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $302,222.60 and approximately $156.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EverGreenCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,556.31 or 1.00907964 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00649449 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.01276673 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005658 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00110544 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,449,388 coins. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EverGreenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverGreenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.