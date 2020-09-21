Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Receives $11.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

EVFM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

EVFM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. 109,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,728. The firm has a market cap of $197.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 941.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,638 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

