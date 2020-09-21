ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

EXLS has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ExlService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.11.

EXLS opened at $64.99 on Thursday. ExlService has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.09.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. ExlService had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.69 per share, for a total transaction of $95,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $201,868.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in ExlService by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ExlService by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in ExlService by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

