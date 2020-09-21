Expanse Price Tops $0.0467 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $878,808.60 and $6,994.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

