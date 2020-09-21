Extended Stay America’s (STAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.38.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of STAY opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.29.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 73.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.