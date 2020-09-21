Fantom 24 Hour Volume Reaches $37.74 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Fantom token can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, Bgogo and IDEX. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 26% against the US dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $82.23 million and $37.74 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00224468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00084755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.14 or 0.01396933 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00193112 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,138,153,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,119,889,150 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bilaxy, DDEX, Kucoin, Bibox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

