FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FARO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.67.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $57.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.35. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.64 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $90,957.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $53,702.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $606,029.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,673.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,937,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,861,000 after buying an additional 25,803 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 445,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after buying an additional 91,570 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 182.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 352,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after buying an additional 227,631 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

