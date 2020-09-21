Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Trading Down 10.3%

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) shares traded down 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.05 and last traded at $73.28. 1,208,886 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 769,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.74.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $53,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

