Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.05

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.05 and last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 645256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Federated Investors by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

