FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $261.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,199,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,610 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $48,181,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.77. 192,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,409. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $256.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.40.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

