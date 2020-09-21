Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Ferro reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of FOE stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $959.05 million, a PE ratio of -166.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 244,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ferro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ferro by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

