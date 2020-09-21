Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

FQVTF stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.06.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.