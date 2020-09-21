Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FCAU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,546. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue was down 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,345,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3,410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 402,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

