First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FCBP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.54. 22,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. First Choice Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Choice Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Choice Bancorp by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 2,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

