First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FIBK. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $32.27 on Thursday. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 2,370.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.