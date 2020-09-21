First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading Down 10.2%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s share price was down 10.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 10,257,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,137,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 350,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 213,248 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 258,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 161,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,990,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,654,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,942 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 68,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

