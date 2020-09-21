Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.15.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $103.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.53.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,098,100. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

