Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FBC. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.40.

NYSE:FBC opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.71. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $207,345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $60,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $11,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 37,833 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 500.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,449 shares in the last quarter.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

