Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of DFP opened at $27.25 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

