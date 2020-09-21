Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by 17.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FFC opened at $21.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

