Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Shares Down 7.6%

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s share price fell 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $11.07. 872,496 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 776,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLXN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

The firm has a market cap of $545.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 174.25%. Analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

