Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Fluent alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FLNT. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Fluent in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.38.

FLNT stock opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $248.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 2.62.

In related news, President Matthew Conlin acquired 14,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $33,503.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 6,040,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,656. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 14,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $34,602.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,443,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,949,592.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fluent by 75.0% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fluent by 45.0% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the second quarter worth about $112,000. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluent (FLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.