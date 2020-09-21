Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.56

Flughafen Wien AG (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Separately, HSBC lowered Flughafen Wien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Flughafen Wien alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49.

About Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities. It manages Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.