Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)’s stock price was down 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 2,165,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,039,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 130.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the second quarter worth about $6,434,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 34.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 166,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 29.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,543,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 355,336 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

