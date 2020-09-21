FlypMe Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. One FlypMe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $171,328.36 and approximately $40,509.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00225851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00085231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.01395475 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00192506 BTC.

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

