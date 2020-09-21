Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FOCS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.80. 423,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,575. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leonard R. Chang sold 186,783 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $5,799,612.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,612.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajini Sundar Kodialam sold 260,749 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $8,096,256.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,096,256.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,202 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2,327.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 470,046 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,342,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,893,000 after purchasing an additional 458,104 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14,676.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 424,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,754,000 after purchasing an additional 207,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

