Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Sets New 12-Month High at $850.00

Shares of Focusrite PLC (LON:TUNE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 850 ($11.11), with a volume of 66172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 830 ($10.85).

Separately, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Focusrite in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price for the company.

Get Focusrite alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 746.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 628.11. The company has a market cap of $493.95 million and a PE ratio of 67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Focusrite’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

About Focusrite (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.