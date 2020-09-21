Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Down 7.9%

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares dropped 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 1,283,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,664,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

FOSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $383.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.48. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. State Street Corp raised its position in Fossil Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,307 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 663,785 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 93.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,046,067 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 505,049 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 87.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 947,769 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 441,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,969 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 41,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 33.6% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 480,467 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 120,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.