Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) shares fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.41 and last traded at $15.65. 29,900,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 25,112,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

