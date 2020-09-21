Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,379.50

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,379.50 ($18.03) and last traded at GBX 1,286 ($16.80), with a volume of 1720183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,343 ($17.55).

FRES has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 863.27 ($11.28).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,276.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 908.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

About Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.