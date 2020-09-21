Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading Down 7.7%

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) shares dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 3,314,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,493,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Several brokerages have commented on FRO. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.92 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Pareto Securities downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.93 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.66 million. Frontline had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontline Ltd will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Frontline by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after buying an additional 1,273,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Frontline by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,964,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after buying an additional 263,998 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 2,517,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 77,220 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,617,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,935 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,720,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

